Al Nassr's pursuit of Humam Al-Hamami has hit an unexpected snag. The Al Shabab winger, crowned best player of the 27th Gulf Cup, has yet to settle his position on renewing his contract, with media reports pointing to a sense of discontent over the way Al Shabab's board handled attempts to move him to "Al Alami".

The programme "Al Montasaf" reports that Al-Hamami was annoyed by his board's willingness to complete a swap deal with Al Nassr, with goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi heading to Al Shabab in return for the Saudi winger. The 22-year-old now has reservations about how his future is being handled.

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His contract gives him real leverage. It expires at the end of the current season, which means he can enter the free period next January and sign for any other club without going back to his board, joining them once the deal runs out in the summer.

All of this follows a striking rise in his stock after those displays for Saudi Arabia at Gulf 27. He helped the Green Falcons to a fourth title in their history and collected the award for best player of the tournament, establishing himself as one of the most prominent local talents on the radar of the big clubs.

Al Nassr had already shown an interest, needing to strengthen their attacking options with young Saudi players. The deal's future remains open, though, especially with the player yet to settle his position on a renewal and with those reports of his discontent at the swap proposal.

For Al Shabab, holding on to their talent is now a serious challenge. Keep stalling over renewal talks and the door opens for him to leave for free at the end of the season, with rival clubs free to join the negotiations during the free period.

Al Nassr want him. He is unhappy with how his transfer file has been managed. The coming months will decide his next destination, whether that is staying at Al Shabab or taking on a new challenge in the Roshn League.