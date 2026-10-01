Arabian Gulf Cup tournaments always throw up stories that border on fantasy, and they rarely stay inside the white lines. They spill over to create human and sporting drama that lingers long after the final whistle.

This edition proved no different. The group stage served up dramatic twists and resounding surprises that kept the region's fans on edge, with historic battles, sudden shifts and reactions from supporters and coaches alike setting social media and the stands alight.

Jeers against Abdullah Al-Hamdan and a divided stand

Saudi Arabia's forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan endured difficult and controversial moments in the first-round clash against Kuwait. A section of the Saudi support let out sharp jeers as he was withdrawn in the 83rd minute, furious at the chances he had spurned.

Read also: A transcontinental shock: did Jesus write the end of Ronaldo at Al-Nassr?

Another section of the crowd rushed to applaud him warmly, chanting to lift his spirits. That split among the fans instantly became rich media material and the focus of press and analysis.

Al-Hamdan refused to buckle. He answered in the only way that matters, finding the back of Iraq's net in the third round to confirm top spot, then celebrating wildly in front of the fans to close the chapter of controversy and prove his worth on the pitch.

Iraq's last-gasp goal in the dramatic Kuwait derby

The second-round meeting between two rivals of Gulf football, Iraq and Kuwait, carried intense excitement and a fiery edge that lasted until the final breath. The two teams traded control and attacks in a derby marked by speed and power. The tension peaked in the closing moments when the Lions of Mesopotamia snatched a dramatic and precious 3-2 win.

That last-gasp goal arrived painfully late, in the ninth minute of stoppage time (90+9). It lit the fuse in the first group and turned the balance upside down, a scene that embodied the fighting spirit until the final seconds.

The historic decisive draw between Oman and Iraq

Oman and Iraq produced one of the rarest and strangest moments in Gulf Cup history. They finished level on every numerical measure: points, goals scored, goals conceded, even the head-to-head meeting between them. The oddity ran deeper still, extending to their yellow card tally and the complete absence of a single red card.

No technical calculation could separate them. The organising committee was forced into an exceptional decision, resorting to a public draw at the team hotel in Jeddah. In the end it smiled on Oman, handing them the qualification ticket alongside Saudi Arabia. The Lions of Mesopotamia departed amid widespread fan heartbreak from an unprecedented scene.

A perfect record and a clean sheet for Saudi Arabia

Hosts Saudi Arabia imposed absolute authority over their group. They registered themselves as the only team in the tournament to reach the knockout rounds with a perfect record, nine points from three consecutive victories that laid bare their physical superiority.

That brilliance went beyond a flawless points haul. Saudi Arabia finished the first round with the strongest defensive line in the tournament, their net untroubled by a single goal, handing their fans great reassurance and legitimate ambitions of competing hard for the title.

Yemen's historic five-goal haul and the toppling of the title holders

Yemen detonated one of the biggest surprises in the history of the Gulf Cup group stage, meeting title holders Bahrain in the final round.

What followed was an epic. Yemen produced an exceptional attacking performance to pound the champions' net five times, running out 5-2 winners.

This was no ordinary three points. It wrote Yemen into the history of their football and the Gulf tournament through its widest doors, the first time they have scored a full five goals in a single official match across their entire career and their Gulf Cup participations, toppling the title holders' dreams in a surprise that shook the foundations of the tournament.