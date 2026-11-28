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Turkey's Arda Guler made the difference in attack for Real Madrid, providing two assists in the emphatic win over PSV in which they scored five goals. He continues to shine as a creator of chances and goals this season.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Guler has taken his tally to eight assists since the start of the season, a figure bettered only by Lamine Yamal (13) and Harry Kane (11).

Assists aren't even the biggest part of what Arda Guler brings to Real Madrid's attack. His chance creation has grown remarkably, even when he plays far from the penalty area, as he did in the second half against PSV.

Guler lined up in a double pivot alongside Bernardo Silva, yet both assists came after the break in the European fixture. First came a superb backheel that teed up Fede Valverde for a powerful strike. Then he won the ball back as the Dutch side tried to build an attack and slipped a generous pass to Kylian Mbappe, who scored his first goal.

Across Europe's major leagues, continental competitions included, only three players have created more chances than the Real Madrid man: Bayern Munich's Michael Olise with 63, Lens's Florian Thauvin with 60 and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal with 56.

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Guler sits right behind them on 55, but he's well clear of all three when it comes to chances created per minute played. He creates one every 18 minutes, compared with every 20 minutes for Olise, 22 for Thauvin and 26 for Yamal.

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That edge looks even sharper once you check the playing time. Lamine Yamal has played 1,445 minutes, the Turkish star just 1,013.

Guler has another string to his bow. He threatens opponents' goals from open play, creating 34 chances that way, along with 21 from set pieces.

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Only Thauvin outdoes him here, while Olise and Yamal don't take on set-piece duties at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Inside the Real Madrid squad, Guler's numbers put him top of the pile as a creator. Only Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham come close for open-play chances with goalscoring value, on 32 and 31 respectively.

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The pair trail him in assists, though. The Turk has eight, Mbappe five, and Bellingham, Diomande and Brahim Diaz four each.

From set pieces, Guler is way out in front at Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a distant second on eight chances created.

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The figures underline Guler's remarkable development. He recently extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2032, even though Jose Mourinho has used him in a variety of positions on the pitch.

He's clearly at his best the closer he gets to the opposition penalty area. Yet he still makes the difference from a double pivot, as he showed against PSV.

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Right wing, playmaker or the heart of midfield: wherever he plays, Guler's talent gives Real Madrid a major attacking boost, and the team are enjoying one of their best runs of results in recent years.