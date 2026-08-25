Bruno Guimaraes can't wait to get stuck into Mikel Arteta's project at Arsenal. The Brazil international wants to help build a "golden era" and win every trophy on offer at the London club after his 75 million pound move from Newcastle United.

Arsenal opened the defence of their Premier League title with an emphatic 3-0 win over Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium. Days earlier they had lifted the Community Shield, beating Manchester City by the same scoreline in Cardiff.

A minor lower abdominal injury, picked up in the match against City, ruled Guimaraes out of the opening fixture. He is still adapting to the new working style and to his new teammates.

Speaking to the "Men In Blazers" network on YouTube, Guimaraes underlined his tactical flexibility and his readiness to fill any midfield role Arteta wants: "I made clear my complete willingness to play in any position the manager decides. We do not set limits to our ambitions, but instead compete for all the titles, and the capabilities this team possesses are immense and give us a great chance to collect multiple titles."

Which trophies does he dream of adding to his collection? The Brazilian told British newspaper "The Sun": "I would like to win the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. Everything is possible, all I want is to win no matter what, and as I said, I am a very competitive person and every trophy is of great importance to me."

He added: "Naturally, winning the Premier League and the Champions League would have a very special taste. I have plenty of space for tattoos for the titles, I do not know exactly where I will put them, but perhaps on my leg."

His inspiration runs deep. "My shirt number and the story my father lived through give me double the inspiration. Every time I wear this shirt, I remind myself where I came from and where my family came from, not only my father, but my mother and everyone. They give me the drive to keep going and the passion for success no matter what happens."

He concluded: "This is the mentality I want to instil in my children when they grow up, because my family has come a very long way, and it is time to rise and develop even more. My father always believed in me, and so did my mother. And in the times when I wanted to give up as a child, and when I received my first rejection in my career, they said to me: 'No, you will not give up.' That moment was very pivotal, and today I describe myself as a warrior because I have been through many circumstances and hardships in my life."

Arsenal face Aston Villa next Monday. Ezri Konsa could line up against his former side after joining the Gunners in a 51 million pound deal.