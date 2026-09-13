Güler forces Mourinho to admit the truth

Arda Guler did not need a full 90 minutes to impose himself. He did not need a goal or a flawless performance from the first whistle to prove he is a different kind of player. Just 23 minutes were enough to leave his mark, shift the rhythm of the match, give Real Madrid what they had been lacking, and then leave his manager Jose Mourinho facing a question that cannot be ignored: has Guler already become a player who deserves a permanent place in the starting line-up?

On came the Turk in the 72nd minute against Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid had started the match strongly before their influence faded in the second half, while their opponents grew in confidence and edged closer to the Whites' goal. The moment Guler appeared, the complexion of the match changed strikingly.

His left foot, his composure on the ball, his ability to create danger from tight spaces: Real Madrid regained the initiative through all of it. Guler was not merely a substitute brought on to see out the game. Within a few minutes he turned into a central figure in his team's attacks, as if he only needed a small chance to remind everyone of what he can do.

Despite playing just 23 minutes, Guler created the most chances in the match, with five, two of them clear-cut, to top the league's list in this regard. His influence did not stop there. He attempted the most crosses with five, ranked fourth in successful passes within the final attacking third with 12, and fourth again in successful dribbles with two. He also provided an assist.

These figures would look striking across a full match. Coming from a player who managed only 23 minutes, they are remarkable. Guler's appearance was not merely a tactical change by Mourinho, but a quick technical lesson in how a single player can change the rhythm of an entire match.

Real Madrid were a striking force in the first half, relying on quick transitions and counterattacks, and they clearly outplayed Rayo Vallecano. But the break reshuffled the opposition's cards. Real Madrid looked less lively, to the point that Camello began to advance into the Whites' penalty area and pose a genuine threat. Here Mourinho decided to intervene.

Mourinho changes the calculations

Earlier in the match the Portuguese had chosen physical strength, bringing on Tchouameni for Bernabe in the 69th minute. The course of the match forced him to look for a different solution.

Off came Diomande, who had shown some fine touches and enthusiasm in his first match as a starter, though he was not decisive enough. On came Guler. And then everything changed.

His introduction was not merely an attacking addition. It gave Real Madrid a greater ability to keep the ball, move between the lines, create chances, and break the pressure Rayo Vallecano had begun to impose on the Whites.

From a free kick out on the flank, Guler sent in a precise cross towards Dumfries, but Odero intervened superbly and dealt with it. It did not stop there.

The next corner brought the same scenario with Rudiger, who forced the goalkeeper into another save, before Guler shook off the pressure in his own half by beating his opponent with two dribbles in succession.

Moments later the Turk nearly scored himself, unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area. He then played a dropping ball to Mbappe, who shot in turn, but the goalkeeper was in position.

Guler does not need much time to leave his mark. Give him the ball and the danger begins.

Then came the most important moment, in the 90+1st minute. Guler once again showed the quality of the partnership he can form with his teammates, creating the fourth goal with an assist to confirm that everything he had produced was no fleeting flash.

The first question, and Mourinho admits

Mourinho did not hide Guler's influence after the match. Asked whether Real Madrid look better when Guler is on the pitch, the Portuguese paused briefly before answering with a clear gesture: "I agree."

He then praised the Turk, stressing that he is an excellent player with great talent, and that when he entered the match he made the difference and gave the team greater stability. At the same time Mourinho was keen to clarify his view on the competition within the team.

Guler plays a lot when he is on the pitch, the manager said, before pointing out that he was completely certain the first question would have been about when Diomande would play, had the latter not started the match.

Here the truth that cannot be hidden emerges. Competition within Real Madrid has become stronger, but Guler's performances have begun to pose a different question: when does a player who has this kind of impact become a permanent candidate to start?

The answer does not require a statement from the manager so much as a look at what the player does on the pitch.

Guler speaks the language of numbers

Guler is no longer merely a young talent waiting for his chance. He has become a player who imposes himself through numbers. The Turk has created the most chances in La Liga, with 24, ahead of Lamine Yamal in second with 18.

Chance creation is only part of it. Guler also tops the list of players who have created the most clear-cut chances with six, against five for Lamine.

His influence shows in the defensive phase too, where he ranks fourth among the players who have won the ball back most in the final attacking third, with five recoveries.

Vinicius, with six recoveries, shares top spot on this list with Paina and Romero. These figures reveal an important aspect of Guler's development.

He does not merely wait for the ball to create an individual moment, nor settle for moving in the attacking third. He has become more influential in pressing, winning the ball back, creating chances, and controlling the rhythm of play.

The most striking thing in Guler's story is that these figures were achieved in just 227 minutes, at an average of 45.4 minutes per match. Roughly half a match was enough for the Turk to produce these numbers.

Guler started against Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Real Betis, but did not play more than 78 minutes in any match, and that appearance came against Real Sociedad. Against Malaga, he came on in the 87th minute, before repeating the scenario against Rayo Vallecano, when he came on in the 72nd.

Here lies the paradox. Guler is a key player in Real Madrid's plans, but he is not guaranteed to start in every match. It is an equation that may seem strange, especially if we look at his impact in the minutes he is given.

His participation grew in importance in the Champions League against Inter Milan, where he got the chance to start because of a suspension, but that has not yet turned into a fixed rule. His current form makes ignoring this question more difficult as time passes.

Real Madrid know the value of their gem

Within Real Madrid, Guler's talent was never a mystery. The club has been aware for a long time that the Turk possesses exceptional abilities, and that his level is developing season after season, step by step, in a more stable and mature manner.

His start was not easy, admittedly, held back by injuries and few opportunities to play, but that did not change the view of him within the club. Real Madrid always saw in Guler a different kind of player, one whose talent only needed time and continuity to turn into a real impact on the pitch.

This gem has now begun to emerge more clearly. Every new match gives him greater confidence, and every minute he gets turns into a new opportunity to prove the matter is no longer only about talent, but about his ability to actually make the difference.

No surprise, then, that Real Madrid moved early to protect the player's future. According to the newspaper "AS", the club has begun negotiations to renew Guler's contract, which currently runs until 2029, with a tendency to extend it until 2031.

The most important aspect of the new deal is not the length of the extension but the financial side. Guler is expected to receive a rise commensurate with his current standing within the team, and most importantly one that reflects the great expectations surrounding his future.

The player is only 21 years old, and his market value is currently estimated at around 90 million euros. All of this is happening despite a striking fact: Guler plays on average only around 45 minutes per match.

Perhaps this is the clearest message in his current story. Guler does not need 90 minutes to leave his mark, nor a full match to prove he can make the difference.

23 minutes against Rayo Vallecano were enough to change the shape of Real Madrid, turn the rhythm of the match, create chances, provide an assist, and force Mourinho to admit his influence.

So the question is no longer simply: when will Guler play? The first question has become more pressing: when will it become difficult for Real Madrid to start a match without him?