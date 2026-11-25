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After 17 years of glory and relentless pressure, Pep Guardiola decided to stop and catch his breath. Ten full years at the helm of Manchester City, in which he won 41 official trophies, were enough for him to grant himself a long-awaited break this summer. It is the second of his career, following his famous sabbatical between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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On a trip to Brazil, Guardiola sat down with his former team-mate from Barcelona's "Dream Team", the legendary Romario, for a rare interview published by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". The Santpedor native opened his heart, revealing dreams that never came true, decisions he doesn't regret and secrets he'd never shared before.

Neymar: the dream that got away

Of all the stars Guardiola has coached, one name still haunts him as an unfulfilled dream: Neymar da Silva, the Brazilian star of Santos.

Pep admitted he tried with all his might to persuade Neymar to join Bayern Munich, but the Brazilian chose Camp Nou instead. The bid failed. Even so, Guardiola insists Neymar made the right decision.

His admiration dates back to the 2011 Club World Cup final, when Barcelona thrashed Santos. That day, he told himself: "I wish I had coached him."

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Pep praised the fluidity, beauty and courage of his football, and later enjoyed watching him form that fearsome trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

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He has gone further still. According to the Spanish newspaper, he once said: "If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona and not left for Paris Saint-Germain, the team would have won the Champions League two or three more times."

Messi: I never called him out of respect for Barcelona

When talk turned to Lionel Messi, Guardiola showed the most human side of his personality.

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Messi came close to joining Manchester City in the summer of 2020, when he submitted a formal request to leave Barcelona. Yet Pep insists he never tried to sign him. The reason wasn't sporting or financial. It was purely emotional.

The Catalan coach was clear: "I never called Messi after leaving LaLiga. I am a Barcelona fan, and I preferred him to stay there."

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Guardiola sees the historic rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as a blessing for both men. "They helped each other a lot to maintain that level", he said, praising the Portuguese star's goalscoring and describing him as "a top-class competitive player".

Lamine Yamal: the new heir

Asked who will carry the torch after Messi and Ronaldo, Guardiola didn't hesitate for a moment. His pick? Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's current star and wearer of the No.10 shirt.

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"I think Yamal has something different. He has that desire to be the best", Pep said, adding that ambition is what sets him apart from everyone else.

Guardiola also spoke about his greatest mentor, Johan Cruyff, who coached both him and Romario. He called Cruyff the best coach he ever had, the man who taught him to understand the game as a whole, and insisted that "coaching is not just about tactics".

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Italy: the embarrassing offer

Then came the big surprise. Guardiola revealed that after leaving Manchester City he received a tempting offer to coach Italy and held talks with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, before eventually turning it down.

He concluded: "This is the first time I have spoken about this, but I felt embarrassed to turn down an offer from a country like Italy." Had the offer come years earlier, he explained, he would have accepted. But the exhaustion of 17 years competing every three days outweighed his appetite for a new challenge.