Gregory van der Wiel in deep trouble: villa at risk of being auctioned off

Former Netherlands international Gregory van der Wiel (38) has an auction sign in the garden of his villa in Amstelveen, Bekende Buren reports.

Van der Wiel, who won 46 caps for the Netherlands, now appears set to lose his multi-million-euro villa for good.

He had twice managed to stop a forced auction of the house through the courts. Now the villa in Amstelveen has returned to the auction calendar.

It is not yet known whether Van der Wiel will take steps again this time to stop the forced auction.

A viewing day has been organised for 20 August. The villa will then go under the hammer on 8 September. It appears to be the next blow for Van der Wiel.

During his time at Fenerbahçe, the former right-back previously revealed he had allegedly been swindled out of millions of euros by a businessman.

He also spoke candidly about the mental problems and panic attacks he struggled with. The former World Cup finalist has been retired from professional football for seven years.