The Spanish Football Federation's Technical Committee of Referees has appointed international referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández to take charge of the eagerly awaited clash between Barcelona and Villarreal, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, at the "Spotify Camp Nou" in La Liga.
According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Guillermo Cuadra Fernández will be on VAR duty for the match.
It'll be Hernández Hernández's first Barcelona game of the season. He has already refereed Villarreal this term, overseeing their 2-2 draw with Atlético Madrid at the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano" on 23 August in the second round of La Liga.
The Canarian official last took charge of Barcelona in the Clásico against Real Madrid at the "Spotify Camp Nou" in the 35th round of last season. The Catalans won 2-0 and officially sealed the La Liga title.
Remarkably, no team has played more Spanish top-flight matches under Hernández Hernández than Barcelona. He has refereed 42 of their games, and the Catalan side have won 26, drawn 12 and lost just four.
Their last defeat under the Spanish referee came in the 2023-2024 season, when Girona beat them 4-2 at "Montilivi" on 4 May 2024.
Villarreal's record with him is less emphatic. Hernández Hernández has taken charge of 30 of their top-flight matches, producing 13 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats.
Their most recent win under his watch came in last season's derby against Levante, a 5-1 rout at "La Cerámica" in the 34th round of the competition.
Sunday's game will be the fifth time he has refereed Barcelona against Villarreal. The previous four produced three Barcelona wins and a draw.
The first was the first leg of the 2014-2015 Copa del Rey semi-final, which Barcelona won 3-1.
Next came a La Liga draw at Villarreal's ground in the 2018-2019 season.
The last two meetings were both at "La Cerámica", and Barcelona won them 1-0 and 4-3, in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons respectively.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm