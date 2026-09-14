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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-RAYOAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

"Good news": Mourinho announces Real Madrid squad for Elche clash

Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Spain
Portugal

Real Madrid sit in second place behind leaders Barcelona

 Real Madrid's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho has named his squad for Tuesday's trip to Elche in the sixth round of the Spanish league at the Martinez Valero stadium.

The best news, once again, is what's missing: no fresh injuries. Every player is fit to face Elche.

Tuesday's eve-of-match session mattered to the technical staff, who breathed a sigh of relief when all their players came through well after Saturday's game against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid's squad was as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Asencio, Huijsen, Arnold, Konate, Cucurella, Carreras, Rudiger and Dumfries.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva and Thiago.

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz and Yan Diomande.


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