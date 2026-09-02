Good news inside Barcelona ahead of the Valencia clash

Barcelona have been handed a boost ahead of their trip to Valencia next Sunday in the fourth round of the Spanish league season.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Gavi will return to work on the pitch tomorrow, Thursday, and is expected to take part in a significant portion of the session alongside the rest of his teammates.

That marks a big step forward in his recovery, easing the concern that surrounded him after the blow he took in the opening round of La Liga against Elche.

Gavi suffered a heavy knock to his right leg during that match and began to feel discomfort afterwards, prompting the medical staff to withdraw him as a precaution.

Alarm bells rang loudly, and understandably so: the injury struck the same leg in which he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament. Later examinations ruled out anything serious and confirmed it was no more than a bruise.

Since then, the midfielder has followed a special training programme to shake off the pain completely.

Barcelona will not rush his return. The priority is to gradually rebuild his feel for the game, and a place in the squad for the trip to the Mestalla against Valencia is not out of the question.

For Hansi Flick, getting Gavi back matters enormously. He remains one of the coach's key men, both for what he offers on the pitch and for his importance within the dressing room.

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