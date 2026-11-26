Barcelona have issued an official statement revealing the nature of the injury Alejandro Balde suffered during their Champions League match against Azerbaijani side Sabah.
Barca have received reassuring news on the Spaniard's injury. Medical tests confirmed he has a mild sprain of the right ankle, picked up during a match the Catalan side won 4-1 at a canter.
The left-back had to come off in the 64th minute. He felt pain in his ankle after attempting a shot, asked to be substituted, and Joao Cancelo came on in his place.
The club say the injury does not rule Balde out of next Sunday's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna. A final decision on his involvement will depend on how his condition develops over the coming days.
Balde injured after his best showing of the season
The timing could hardly have been worse. Balde had just earned his first start of the season after a spell of limited game time, having managed no more than 145 minutes in previous matches.
He grabbed his chance against Sabah. Balde caught the eye on the left flank, looking sharp going forward, using his movement and pace to push on and striking up a good understanding with Anthony Gordon.
His standout moment came in the 55th minute. He slid a low cross across for Karim Adeyemi to convert Barcelona's third and put his side 3-0 up.
But his night soon turned sour. Just minutes after setting up the goal, he picked up the injury and left the pitch, making way for Cancelo amid initial fears the problem could be more serious.
German coach Hansi Flick gave an update on his player after the match: "Balde twisted his ankle badly, but we still don't know what has happened to him. He played very well and did a great job."
Balde's status for upcoming matches
According to the medical report, Balde's involvement against Deportivo La Coruna remains up in the air. It'll depend on how he responds to treatment and how much the pain eases over the coming days.
If he isn't fit in time for the game on Sunday 29 November, the next fixture, against Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on 2 December, could mark his likely return, according to Sport.
Barring a setback in his recovery, his involvement against Celta Vigo on 5 December, or Manchester City in the Champions League on 8 December, doesn't look under serious threat for now.
Flick will want him back. He needs several options at left-back, particularly with a congested fixture list in the final stretch of 2026 and plenty of domestic and European commitments awaiting the team.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
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Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
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A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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