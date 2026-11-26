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Barcelona have issued an official statement revealing the nature of the injury Alejandro Balde suffered during their Champions League match against Azerbaijani side Sabah.

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Barca have received reassuring news on the Spaniard's injury. Medical tests confirmed he has a mild sprain of the right ankle, picked up during a match the Catalan side won 4-1 at a canter.

The left-back had to come off in the 64th minute. He felt pain in his ankle after attempting a shot, asked to be substituted, and Joao Cancelo came on in his place.

The club say the injury does not rule Balde out of next Sunday's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna. A final decision on his involvement will depend on how his condition develops over the coming days.

Balde injured after his best showing of the season

The timing could hardly have been worse. Balde had just earned his first start of the season after a spell of limited game time, having managed no more than 145 minutes in previous matches.

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He grabbed his chance against Sabah. Balde caught the eye on the left flank, looking sharp going forward, using his movement and pace to push on and striking up a good understanding with Anthony Gordon.

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His standout moment came in the 55th minute. He slid a low cross across for Karim Adeyemi to convert Barcelona's third and put his side 3-0 up.

But his night soon turned sour. Just minutes after setting up the goal, he picked up the injury and left the pitch, making way for Cancelo amid initial fears the problem could be more serious.

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German coach Hansi Flick gave an update on his player after the match: "Balde twisted his ankle badly, but we still don't know what has happened to him. He played very well and did a great job."

Balde's status for upcoming matches

According to the medical report, Balde's involvement against Deportivo La Coruna remains up in the air. It'll depend on how he responds to treatment and how much the pain eases over the coming days.

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If he isn't fit in time for the game on Sunday 29 November, the next fixture, against Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on 2 December, could mark his likely return, according to Sport.

Barring a setback in his recovery, his involvement against Celta Vigo on 5 December, or Manchester City in the Champions League on 8 December, doesn't look under serious threat for now.

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Flick will want him back. He needs several options at left-back, particularly with a congested fixture list in the final stretch of 2026 and plenty of domestic and European commitments awaiting the team.