For the third match running in the UEFA Nations League, Goncalo Ramos found the net. The Portugal striker channelled the spirit of Cristiano Ronaldo as he struck his fourteenth international goal, at a rate of one every 92 minutes. A remarkable return.

Jorge Jesus's men came from a goal down against Norway to reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League with a 2-1 victory on Sunday evening, with two matches still left in the group stage.

Portugal's first game after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure delivered a festival of wonderful goals and beautiful football, especially in the first half. Norway, who needed to lift their level if they wanted to progress, arrived at the Dragao full of confidence against a star-studded Portugal side that showed, under Jesus, a clear desire to attack directly and turn the match into a fast, open contest.

Kristoffer Ajer put Norway ahead in the 36th minute. Just two minutes later, Joao Cancelo levelled for the hosts.

Ramos then grabbed the winner in the 79th minute, scoring for the third match in a row after netting against Denmark in the 4-2 win and against Norway in the reverse fixture, which also finished 2-1.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" hailed his brilliance, writing: "Goncalo Ronaldo is born: Goncalo Ramos wears Cristiano's shirt and qualifies with Portugal".

Ronaldo, meanwhile, had left the Portugal camp angry after a dispute with Jesus. He had sat on the substitutes' bench throughout the first Norway match, and the former Al-Nassr coach had then declared in the press conference before the Denmark game that no player, nor anyone else in football, would change his ideas. The remarks stirred the Don's displeasure.







