After Stuttgart's 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Maza and Stuttgart's Bilal El Khannouss got talking in the stadium corridors. Undav joined them and, according to Bild , told the Leverkusen player: "Go to Paris, mate, I don't want to play against you any more!" It was quite a compliment from the international striker to the 20-year-old attacking player. Paris Saint-Germain have been France's number one for years and are the reigning Champions League winners.

Speaking to Sky afterwards, Undav stood by his assessment: "In Maza, Leverkusen have an outstanding player. He creates space and wins duels." The Algerian had been one of Leverkusen's standout players against Stuttgart, heading in their goal to make it 2-4.

Recently, Maza has also been linked with a move to PSG. According to Algerian journalist Brahim Hanifi, the leading French club want to sign the Berlin-born player "at any cost". Sky also reported that PSG could make a concrete move as early as this winter to prise Maza away from Leverkusen. The Algerian is reportedly under consideration as a possible replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has suffered a serious knee injury and could potentially miss the entire season.

Maza had already caught the eye playing for Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations last season. The attacking player joined Leverkusen from Hertha BSC for €12 million in the summer of 2025. Leverkusen also earmarked him as a possible successor to Florian Wirtz. So far this season, the 20-year-old has four goals and three assists in 12 competitive matches.

At the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Maza also finished ninth in the voting for the Kopa Trophy for the best young player. None other than Lionel Messi voted for him.

VfB Stuttgart could also have signed Maza in 2025, but the transfer did not materialise. "There are many reasons why a club and a player often don't come together. At the time, it went no further than an expression of mutual interest," VfB chief Fabian Wohlgemuth told Bild. Instead, Maza chose Leverkusen, where he is under contract until 2030.