Giulini: “Maldini? When you go out for a drink, it’s always better not to take the car”

"The stance remains that of a parent: when you go out for a drink, it is always better not to take the car". Speaking to Radio Anch'io lo sport Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini returned to the car accident involving the rossoblu player and Italy international Daniel Maldini. "Maldini, Giulini added, we have been following for several years, we know he is an incredible talent who had not yet managed to express himself at his best.









This summer we found ourselves in a rather awkward situation with one of our players, who felt he was not earning enough, and we replaced him very well with Maldini" On Cagliari's excellent run, Giulini added: "We would like to remain in a better league position than last year. Now we have to be good at managing the situation"