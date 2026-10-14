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Rian Rosendaal
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Giovanni van Bronckhorst has no surprises in store for clash with Como

Feyenoord vs Como
Feyenoord
Como
Champions League

After last month's 5-1 defeat to FC Barcelona, Feyenoord are seeking revenge in the Champions League. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is sticking with the side that beat AZ 2-0 for Wednesday's match against Como, which kicks off at 18:45.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal against the Italians. Givairo Read plays at right-back and Javi López at left-back, with Jeremiah St. Juste and Mika Mármol at the heart of Feyenoord's defence. Fully fit again, Tsuyoshi Watanabe could feature as a substitute.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst springs no surprises. Charles Vanhoutte, Oussama Targhalline and Gjivai Zechiël all start against Como.

Anis Hadj Moussa operates from the right, with the in-form Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri, who scored against AZ, leads the line for the home side.

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Mármol, López; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

Next matches
TEL

TEL

Eredivisie

17 Oct 2026

FEY

FEY

FIO

FIO

Serie A

18 Oct 2026

COM

COM

Como line-up: Sánchez; Smolcic, Chalobah, Ramón, Valle; Milla, Baturina, Perrone; Diao, Paz, Kaiki Bruno.

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