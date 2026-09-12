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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-RAYO VALLECANOAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Gifts without goals: Barcelona duo moving against the grain in Flick's system

Barcelona
Valencia
A. Gordon
D. Olmo
LaLiga
Champions League
Spain
England

The search for the first visit

The duo Anthony Gordon and Dani Olmo keep chipping in on the team's goal tally, creating chances through the opening matches of the season even though neither has found the net yet.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", every available front-line player carrying a first-team squad number has scored across the first five matches. Only Gordon and Olmo remain the exceptions.

Both men can score, and they will look to lift the team's output this season. Raphinha has opened his account with 8 goals, Lamine Yamal with 5, Fermín López with 4 and Karim Adeyemi with two, while new arrival Gabriel Jesus has also grabbed his first goal against an opponent.

No goal celebration has come Gordon or Olmo's way just yet, but both have played a direct hand in creating them.

The Englishman has laid on 5 assists across the four league matches he has played. He opened his account by making two goals against Elche, then set up two more against Rayo, before adding another against Valencia.

LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL

Against Valencia, Dani Olmo also weighed in with two assists during the 5-0 win.

Alongside Gordon and Olmo, forwards Hamza Abdelkarim and Jesse Piseo have failed to score so far, despite being with the first team wearing reserve-team numbers.

The Egyptian forward has managed only 4 minutes, while the Belgian is still waiting on his first appearance.

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