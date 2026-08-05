'Gianni Infantino offers Morocco the 2030 World Cup final in exchange for support'

According to The Times, Gianni Infantino has offered Morocco the chance to stage the 2030 World Cup final in Casablanca. Spain and Portugal, the other host nations, would then miss out.

In return for the final, Infantino is said to have asked the Moroccan federation to back him in the current crisis within FIFA. According to The Times, he wants a written declaration of support from the federation.

For some time now, Infantino has been under heavy fire. The administrator's plan to give private investors a stake in FIFA's biggest tournaments failed completely and could cost him his job.

UEFA and CONCACAF, North America, Central America and the Caribbean, quickly came out strongly against Infantino. The Asian Football Confederation, AFC, also swiftly joined them in opposing him.

On Wednesday, Infantino held crisis talks with senior officials from the Moroccan football federation, with Morocco set to host a large part of the 2030 World Cup along with Spain and Portugal.

Infantino hopes Morocco's written backing will help him survive as FIFA president, although his position appears to have become slowly but surely untenable because of the massive worldwide criticism.

The Times writer Martyn Ziegler, who broke the news of Infantino's investment plan, writes that Infantino is not currently thinking about stepping down and is doing everything he can to keep his job.

That is why he has offered to stage the 2030 World Cup final at the brand-new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca in exchange for support. Spain, meanwhile, believe the World Cup final should be played in that country.

Candidates for the FIFA presidency for the period between 2027 and 2031 can register with FIFA until 18 November. FIFA will announce the new president on 18 May in Rabat, Morocco.

Canadian Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF, and AFC president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa are being mentioned as possible successors to Infantino.

So far, Saudi Arabia have not taken a position on Infantino. The country's national football federation will first appoint a successor to Yasser Al-Misehal on 30 August.

Al-Misehal left as president of the Saudi football federation after the elimination at the World Cup. An official response from that country is expected as soon as a successor has been appointed.

FIFA deny that the reporting by The Times is correct. "It is incorrect and misleading to state that the FIFA president has made a commitment regarding the location of the final of the 2030 World Cup. FIFA will take a decision on this at an appropriate time," a spokesperson for world football's governing body said.