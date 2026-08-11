'Gianni Infantino is fantastic. If he leaves, the World Cup will…'

US President Donald Trump has openly backed Gianni Infantino. The FIFA president is under huge pressure, but Trump believes removing him would be a major mistake.

He made that clear on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded. The pair have built a strong relationship in recent times around the 2026 World Cup.

"He is fantastic," Trump said. "Infantino has just organised the most successful World Cup of all time. If he leaves, the tournament will never again be as successful or as profitable."

Recently, Infantino faced criticism over his controversial plan to sell part of the World Cup's commercial rights to investors. The multi-billion-dollar project, worth around $15 billion, eventually collapsed after fierce opposition from across football, forcing the FIFA chief to withdraw the proposal.

Trump still trusts Infantino, though. Inside the US government, the feeling is that Infantino "has delivered" and can therefore count on loyalty. That confidence has not come from nowhere: the bond between Trump and the FIFA chief has grown steadily closer in recent years.

At the World Cup draw, for instance, Infantino presented the new 'peace prize' to the American president. Trump is also said to have considered Infantino in the past for a senior role at the United Nations.

"I am certain that the president will do everything in his power to help him," a source recently told The Telegraph. "I do not think the president will revise his opinion of him, because he is a loyal person. Gianni truly brought the World Cup to the United States. We appreciate that."