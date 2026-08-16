Gernot Trauner (34) stops being a professional footballer with immediate effect and announces a new chapter

Gernot Trauner has announced his retirement from football on his own Instagram page. The Austrian left Feyenoord at the end of last season after his contract at De Kuip expired.

"After 16 years of dedication and passion for football, the time has come to end my career as a professional footballer," he begins on social media.

"The decision was not easy, but it feels right. For years I dedicated my life to football and got the best out of myself every day. This period was filled with great joy, but also with disappointments, injuries and comebacks. I never gave up and always believed in my chances."

"I will miss being part of a team, being on the pitch and giving everything for my team and the fans. Throughout all that time, I always tried to stay true to myself, my principles and my values. I hope that is how you will remember me," he continues.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me during my professional career and on the road towards it. I am incredibly grateful that I was able to turn my passion into my profession. League titles, cup wins, the Champions League, the European Championship and fulfilling the role of captain fill me with immense pride."

"But injuries and disappointments have also been part of my journey, teaching me humility and making me who I am today. Now a new chapter begins and I am looking forward to new challenges," he concludes.

In recent years, the 34-year-old defender struggled repeatedly with injuries. Last season alone, he missed 54 matches for the Rotterdam club.

An Achilles injury kept the Austrian out for a long spell. Across his five years at Feyenoord, he missed 105 matches through injury.

Even so, he still made 137 appearances for the Rotterdam club, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Trauner won the Dutch title with Feyenoord and lifted the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup.