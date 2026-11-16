Germany-Netherlands 1-0 LIVE: Scherhant breaks the deadlock as Germany’s dominance pays off

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Follow Germany-Netherlands live in the match that concludes Nations League A Group 2

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Nations League A Group 2 remains wide open, and Germany and the Netherlands have everything to play for. Their match at Berlin's Olympiastadion could decide which two teams reach the quarter-finals and who faces relegation play-offs, depending on Greece's result.

Germany sit second, level on points with Greece but behind them on head-to-head results. Beat the Netherlands and they could finish first, provided Greece do not beat bottom-placed Serbia. If the teams finish level on points, the head-to-head standings would count against Greece, who lost 7-0 to the Netherlands in the return fixture.

Germany-Netherlands: match details



Germany-Netherlands 1-0



Scorer: 41' Scherhant (G)



Germany (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen, Treu, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown, Kimmich, Pavlović, Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant, Havertz.



Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen, J. Timber, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Dumfries, Veerman, Reijnders, Timber, Gakpo, Malen, Summerville



Referee: Nyberg (SWE)

Bookings: -

Sendings-off: -





Goals and key moments



41' GOAL - Gruda again starts the German move amid Dutch protests. The ball reaches Kimmich, who plays it left to Scherhant. The Freiburg winger controls it, takes on his marker and curls a right-footed shot inside the far post beyond Verbruggen. It's his first goal for the national team, and what a strike.



32' POST - Germany break through down the right again, and Gruda's cross finds Scherhant at the far post. He controls it first time and shoots across goal, striking the base of the post with Verbruggen beaten.



26' CHANCE - The Netherlands counter for the first time. Gakpo surges down the left and reaches the byline inside the box. His fierce cross finds Malen at the far post, but Malen cannot direct it towards goal with his body.



23' CHANCE Kimmich's free-kick from the right catches the entire Dutch defence out. Kai Havertz times his leap well and heads towards goal, but Verbruggen reacts to save.



1' Kimmich risks an early yellow card. Malen races forward and the German captain fouls him to stop the break. The referee threatens to show a card straight away but keeps it in his pocket.





0' Kick-off at the Westfalenstadion in Berlin at 8.45pm



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