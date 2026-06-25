Egypt are closer than ever to reaching the second round of the World Cup for the first time in their history, and it could happen even before they play their final group-stage match against Iran.

The Pharaohs top Group 7 after two rounds with 4 points, the reward for a precious 1-1 draw with Belgium on the opening day and then a first-ever win at the expense of New Zealand, beaten 3-1.

That puts Egypt clear of Iran and Belgium, who have two points apiece, while New Zealand prop up the table on a single point.

A draw against Iran next Saturday morning would be enough to book their place. Win it, and they stay top.

But the job could be done for them by the feet of others.

The key is in Germany's hands

Egypt can secure qualification through the best eight third-placed teams, a safety net should they slip with a loss to Iran while Belgium beat New Zealand in the final round.

Alongside the first and second-placed sides from each group, the new World Cup format hands a route through to eight third-placed teams.

Read the criteria for settling qualification for the best third-placed teams in the groups

With 4 points already banked, Egypt sit ahead of three sides: South Korea, third in Group 1 on 3 points, and Scotland, third in Group 3 on 3 points, both of whom have completed their group matches, plus the eventual third-placed team in Group 9 (Senegal or Iraq), who can reach 3 points at most.

To settle qualification among the best third-placed teams, Egypt must finish ahead of at least four sides in that position.

Thursday evening's third-round matches in Group 5 could spring a pleasant surprise.

Should Germany, top of the group with 6 points, beat Ecuador, third on a single point, or even draw with them, the Latin Americans cannot reach the four-point mark Egypt hold. That seals the Arab side's place in the second round.

A second chance exists, too. If Ivory Coast, second on 3 points, also avoid defeat against Curaçao, bottom with a single point, they fall short of the four-point barrier, and Hossam Hassan's men are through.