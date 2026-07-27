Germany legend to Musiala: the time for excuses is over

German football legend Lothar Matthäus believes that the serious injury sustained by Jamal Musiala should no longer be referenced when analysing his levels next season.

The 23-year-old must turn that page for good, according to the Sky Sports analyst.

Matthäus told Sky Sports: "At some point, the file on the serious injury he suffered more than a year ago must be closed. He now has to put it behind him for good. This is extremely important, given the fierce competition for places. He will probably spend many matches on the substitutes' bench."

Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl will both provide strong competition for Musiala, reckons the 1990 Ballon d'Or winner, even though the two players are currently working to regain their full physical fitness.

Matthäus, aged 65, concluded: "Musiala showed promising signs at the end of last season with Bayern Munich, and there were also encouraging moments from him at the World Cup. But now there are no more excuses."

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