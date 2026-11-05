Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Feyenoord v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Germany, Klopp’s squad: Fullkrug returns, Bisseck and Woltemade left out

Germany

After experimenting during the long international break in late September and early October, Jurgen Klopp has returned to his trusted options. The Germany head coach has named his squad for the national team's next two fixtures, opting for a more "traditional" selection while including some new faces.

Former AC Milan player Niclas Fullkrug is the biggest surprise, returning to the national squad after scoring 8 goals in nine Bundesliga matches. Germany face Serbia away in the Nations League on Friday 13 November, then play the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday 16 November.

Goalkeepers: Alexander Nübel, Marc-André ter Stegen, Jonas Urbig

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Finn Jeltsch, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw, Philipp Treu

Midfielders: Tom Bischof, Said El Mala, Brajan Gruda, Lennart Karl, Joshua Kimmich, Wael Mohya, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović, Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz

Forwards: Younes Ebnoutalib, Niclas Füllkrug, Kai Havertz

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google