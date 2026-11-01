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imago-sport-1085313128.jpgEibner
Bart DHanis
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German media see the same thing in Joey Veerman in ultimate test against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Joey Veerman has earned praise from the German press for his performance against Bayern Munich on Saturday evening. The Volendam native started at the Allianz Arena.

After Dortmund's poor start to Der Klassiker, Jobe Bellingham gave the ball away in midfield and Konrad Laimer capitalised to break the deadlock. Bayern still led 1-0 ten minutes after half-time, when newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane had the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot. His effort struck the woodwork.

Moments later, Dortmund punished a Bayern attack that had broken down. Kane gave the ball away and BVB surged forward down the left. Carney Chukwuemeka found top scorer Serhou Guirassy, who finished superbly: 1-1.

A corner then reached Dayot Upamecano via Laimer and Kane, and he tapped into an empty net from close range: 2-1.

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After Upamecano's goal, Bayern continued to press but could not find a third. Dortmund did find an equaliser. Former PSV striker Fábio Silva picked up the ball and fired home brilliantly on the turn: 2-2. BVB took a point at the Allianz Arena, keeping them level with Bayern in the Bundesliga.

Veerman's display drew praise from SPOX afterwards: "The Dutchman operated as a number six, was frequently on the ball and played well-timed, considered passes. Once again, he was also fairly resistant to the press. It is precisely because of these qualities that Veerman has now become indispensable to BVB's play, although there is still room for improvement in his defensive transitions and his strength in direct duels. That was particularly apparent in the second half, when he also lost some of his dominance in possession."

On the ball, Veerman also won praise from BILD: "He was tasked with giving Dortmund structure and security in possession in the centre. He repeatedly looked for Guirassy with his passes and contributed defensively too. Important in the build-up to the 2-2: his cross set up the goal before Karetsas laid the ball off for Silva."

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