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German media have dissected the Netherlands' 5-0 thrashing. Sportschau's tactical analysis shows how coach Jürgen Klopp created space for Derry Scherhant and Brajan Gruda.

Scherhant and Gruda lined up on the flanks, as they had against Serbia. “They really played as wingers, unlike Wirtz, for example, at the World Cup,” writes the broadcaster.

The German full-backs had a key job. Philipp Treu moved inside, with Nathaniel Brown doing the same on the other side. “That way, they draw opponents with them and create space on the flank for one-on-one duels.”

With Scherhant and Gruda out wide, Florian Wirtz could play centrally. The broadcaster describes the Liverpool midfielder as “a free artist” there, and notes how hard he works when the opposition have the ball.

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Before half-time, Tijjani Reijnders still had too much space on Dutch counter-attacks. At the break, Klopp asked his central defenders to step out when needed and deny Reijnders that space.

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Scherhant put Germany ahead in the 41st minute. After the break, Klopp's side pulled away to win 5-0, with Wirtz scoring twice and Gruda once.

“If the centre is closed off, the flank is the only place where you can get into a one-on-one,” Klopp explained at the press conference.

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“Those two (Scherhant and Gruda, ed.) can both play football, good heavens. How hard they worked is truly incredible.”

“Scherhant probably didn’t think he could play such a strong international match,” Klopp concluded.