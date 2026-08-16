German media are all saying the same thing about Ismael Saibari's Bayern debut

The German media are full of praise for Ismael Saibari's debut in a Bayern Munich shirt. The midfielder got 25 minutes on Saturday afternoon in the friendly against RB Leipzig, which Bayern won 3-1.

Saibari completed his move from PSV to Bayern Munich early in the transfer window. Der Rekordmeister paid €50 million for the Morocco international.

An injury he suffered at the World Cup delayed his arrival with the group. On Saturday, he made his unofficial debut for the club and made an immediate impact with an assist.

He also picked up a yellow card after a hard tackle on Ezechiel Banzuzi. Even so, the German media are widely calling it a dream debut for the former PSV player.

BILD headlined: "A dream debut at the Allianz Arena: Super Saibari provides an assist for Jamal Musiala." Spox also called it a highly successful debut. "The Moroccan first caught the eye in a negative way when he made a fairly rough tackle on Banzuzi, but shortly afterwards he was also in the spotlight technically, when after a fine dribble he laid on Munich's third goal for Musiala."

Meanwhile, the local Süddeutsche also spoke of a good first impression from Saibari. "He dribbled nicely towards the penalty area and immediately provided his first assist. He really danced past the defenders."

Later in the match, Musiala went to ground because he was struggling with the heat. Saibari spotted it and sprinted over to his team-mate, catching him before he fell. That drew positive reactions on social media.