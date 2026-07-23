Matthias Sammer has torn into Germany's showing at the 2026 World Cup, claiming the national team have lost their identity, while praising the character of an Argentina side that refuse to fold.

The former Germany star told Sky Sport Germany: "Argentina were the defending World Cup champions, and yet we allowed ourselves to underestimate this team."

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"Argentina are one of the teams that never give up," he added. "And of course one cannot approve of the way they behaved after the final whistle (against Spain in the final), but that is part of their identity. I like their style of play more than what I am currently seeing from the German national team."

The Borussia Dortmund legend didn't hold back on his own country. "As for the Germany national team, I can no longer make out anything in it, neither technically nor mentally. It gives reason to redefine the meaning of helplessness."

Germany crashed out at the round of 32. Paraguay beat them on penalties after normal and extra time finished 1-1.