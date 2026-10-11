Genoa, Diego Lopez departure made official: Modesto on the way

After days of speculation, it became official this morning: Diego Lopez is no longer part of the Genoa management team. He has left his role as the club’s Chief of Football, with the club reshaping the section dedicated to the transfer market around the duo of Stefano Melissano and Francois Modesto (official confirmation of their arrival should also come shortly).





"Genoa CFC announce the conclusion of their professional relationship with Diego López, who is leaving his role as the Club’s Chief of Football. The club would like to express its heartfelt thanks for his commitment, the development of the various areas of the sporting structure, his dedication and the great professionalism shown during his time in charge of the Rossoblù technical area. Genoa CFC extend to Diego López their best and most sincere wishes for the continuation of his professional career."