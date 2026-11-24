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Genoa defender Leo Ostigard suddenly fell ill overnight with a high fever and severe headache. He was taken to San Martino Hospital in Genoa, where medical staff immediately began assessing him.

The Norwegian centre-back is in the care of hospital doctors, under the supervision of Professor Matteo Bassetti and his team. After his admission, doctors carried out a series of diagnostic tests on the Genoa player to identify possible causes of his symptoms and assess his general health.

The results have been reassuring. So far, no clinical issues of particular significance appear to have emerged, and tests have ruled out the main concerns raised by his initial symptoms. The news will reassure the player, Genoa and those following his condition.

Despite the reassuring results, the doctors have decided to keep Ostigard under observation throughout today. The precaution will allow them to monitor his fever and severe headache, confirm that his condition has fully stabilised and check for any further clinical issues that require investigation.

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The defender's health remains the priority. He will need to recover fully before returning to normal sporting activity. Genoa will monitor the situation closely, particularly given the Norwegian's role in the team.

For now, there is relief at the test results, which have ruled out significant complications. The coming hours will allow doctors to complete their monitoring and assess how long he will need to recover. The aim is for Leo Ostigard to put this episode fully behind him and regain peace of mind as soon as possible.