'It'll make us dizzy' - Gennaro Gattuso warns Lazio stars not to look at the Serie A table despite going top with comeback win over Cagliari

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Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso has urged his players to ignore the Serie A standings despite moving clear at the summit with a 2-1 comeback win over Cagliari on Sunday. The Italian tactician insists his unbeaten side must remain grounded and prioritise reaching the 40-point mark after claiming a sixth consecutive league victory.

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Italian boss demands complete focus

Gattuso refused to get carried away at the Stadio Olimpico even though the Biancocelesti sit top after 10 games for the first time since 2010-11. Sunday's triumph allowed the hosts to capitalise on Inter losing to AC Milan on Saturday. They have also recorded six straight league wins for the first time since Simone Inzaghi's reign in 2021.

Late header seals comeback triumph

Having netted 24 goals in their opening 10 fixtures for the first time since 2017-18, the hosts trailed to M'Bala Nzola's 20th-minute opener until Gustav Isaksen equalised in the 36th minute, setting the stage for substitute Andrea Pinamonti to head an 83rd-minute winner.

Focusing on the club's 40-point target rather than the standings, Gattuso told DAZN Italia: "We are all up there, we still need 12 points to achieve the target of 40 that we set at the start of the season.

"Every team in the league is balanced and well-structured, so we've got to keep taking it one game at a time and see where we end up. It is best that we don't look at the table right now, or it'll make us dizzy. We've got to push hard, rest, then push hard again."

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Unbeaten leaders show relentless spirit

Alongside third-placed Roma, who sit four points behind under Gian Piero Gasperini, the leaders remain unbeaten in Serie A this season.

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Insisting his side must maintain their determination after responding to an earlier cup setback, Gattuso added: "That defeat didn't take away our belief in what we were doing, we don't let go. We work, we don't complain, this is the spirit that is pushing us on, because without that, we become a normal team."

Crediting his substitutes for changing the contest against stubborn visitors, he continued: "It was a very difficult match and all credit for that goes to Cagliari, because we struggled and those who came off the bench changed the game with their mentality. This was a very important match for us, we did everything to take the result home. Cagliari are tough to deal with, they defend and attack well."

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Napoli test precedes international break

Gattuso will now prepare his squad to face an out-of-form Napoli side in their final league match before the November international break. Maintaining their winning momentum will be vital as they seek to protect their cushion at the summit. Meanwhile, Cagliari must regroup quickly after suffering four straight top-flight defeats for the first time since April.