Lutsharel Geertruida has responded to rumours over a move to PSV, with the Netherlands defender doing so in the comments under an Instagram post by Quinten Timber.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Geertruida is keen on the switch to PSV. The Eindhoven club are close to an agreement with RB Leipzig over a loan deal with an option to buy for fifteen million euros.

Supporters of the Rotterdam club have been heavily targeting Geertruida on social media, with the defender having played more than 200 matches for Feyenoord.

Criticism of Geertruida appeared under a post by Quinten Timber, which the defender also replied to. When Timber stood up for his friend, he too came under fire. "Rats among themselves, eh?"

Geertruida then joined the replies under Timber's post himself. He responded to the comment above with: "Internet gangster, you talk too much, the real truth will come out soon."

A huge reaction has also appeared under Geertruida's own latest post about the switch. Feyenoord fans have repeatedly been posting the snake emoji.