Geertruida leaves the Netherlands squad with immediate effect

Lutsharel Geertruida has left the Netherlands squad, PSV have announced via their official channels.

The defender has picked up a minor injury. Head coach Xavi Hernández will not call up a replacement, PSV understand.

He is returning to Eindhoven, where he will focus on his recovery and PSV's upcoming matches.

On Thursday, Geertruida stayed on the bench throughout the Nations League clash with Germany (1-1). He did not feature at all during this international period.

At right-sided centre-back, Xavi opted for Jan Paul van Hecke against Germany. Denzel Dumfries also started at right-back.

Competition for Geertruida in the Netherlands squad is fierce. Jurriën Timber and Jeremie Frimpong are also options in the positions the PSV player can fill.

So far, Geertruida has won 21 caps for the Netherlands and is still waiting for his first goal for the Dutch national team.