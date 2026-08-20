Lutsharel Geertruida's transfer has finally been completed, De Telegraaf, Mounir Boualin and Rik Elfrink reported on Thursday evening. Boualin also reports a transfer fee lower than expected. De Telegraaf know which squad number he will get.

Geertruida was in Eindhoven on Thursday afternoon for his medical at PSV. He came through it successfully, but could not sign straight away.

Various media outlets reported that RB Leipzig's supervisory board had yet to give the deal the green light. That approval has now arrived.

PSV and Leipzig had already reached an agreement in principle on Tuesday over a one-season loan with an option to buy. The Eindhoven club will pay around €6 million in total for the loan period, which allows Leipzig to take Geertruida's full salary off their wage bill for the coming season.

Now Boualin writes that the option to buy is even lower: just €12.5 million. De Telegraaf report that Geertruida will wear the number 2 shirt at PSV.

At PSV, Geertruida is seen as the preferred answer to the vacancy created by Jerdy Schouten's serious knee injury. The technical leadership believe he suits coach Peter Bosz's football because he is comfortable on the ball, can defend with plenty of space behind him and is strong in duels.

Interest in Geertruida had previously come from several countries, while Feyenoord and Ajax also asked about his situation. The Netherlands international preferred PSV.