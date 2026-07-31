£170 million complicates Manchester United's task

Manchester United's pursuit of Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall has hit a wall that could delay any deal by a year. The Magpies are determined to keep the player, and their financial position has improved sharply after a series of major deals in the summer window.

Hall caught the eye during the unveiling of Newcastle's new away kit, the only player whose words featured in the club's official statement, which described him as "a Magpies fan since childhood".

Promotional campaigns don't always signal a player's future, and plenty have left shortly after fronting them. The current signs, though, point to Hall staying at St James' Park.

United have circled Hall for several months, but his chances of joining Old Trafford now look far slimmer than they did last May, according to the English newspaper "Manchester Evening News".

The shift comes after Newcastle bolstered their finances with the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for 70 million pounds, followed by Sandro Tonali's move to Tottenham in a deal worth 100 million pounds.

Newcastle do not need to sell more of their stars

Newcastle officials have confirmed in private that the club is no longer forced to sell anyone else this window, having banked huge returns from the recent deals.

The management won't slam the door on an exceptional offer entirely, but their current stance is clear: none of the team's stars are up for sale.

The project took a hefty jolt this summer with the departures of both Gordon and Tonali, while Arsenal are also chasing captain Bruno Guimaraes, stirring plenty of debate over the Brazilian's future.

Losing Hall too would land a fresh blow on the club's sporting project. That's a scenario the management does not appear ready to accept.

50 million pounds will not be enough

United fans have floated the idea that 50 million pounds might be enough to prise Hall away, but that valuation looks a long way from reality.

He joined Newcastle from Chelsea for 35 million pounds and is tied to a contract running until the summer of 2029. As one of the most prominent English talents at left-back, there's no reason for Newcastle to let him go at that price.

Things would look different had Hall shown a clear desire to leave or leaned on his club to force a move. Every indicator confirms he has no intention of picking a fight this summer, so don't expect any surprises on this front over the coming weeks.

United have already wrapped up several midfield deals and are still working on adding another player in that area. The club has the financial room for more business before the window shuts, but committing around 70 million pounds to Hall would pile pressure on the budget, making the deal extremely tough to complete.

Summer 2027 could be the right time

United may well shelve the Hall idea until next summer, when he'll have entered the final two years of his deal and the club could hold a stronger hand in talks with Newcastle. A disappointing campaign might also shift Hall's thinking, particularly if the team's level dips or they fail to compete at the top.

Look at the current options. Luke Shaw started most Premier League matches last season and delivered steady performances, yet his physical record raises doubts over his ability to cope with games in quick succession.

Patrick Dorgu and Harry Amass offer alternatives. Dorgu showed notable development on the left wing, which could tempt the coaching staff to use him going forward while leaning on him as a full-back when needed.

Amass still faces question marks over his readiness to compete regularly, and his future within the squad remains uncertain. Moving Marcus Rashford back to the left wing also stays on the table, freeing Dorgu to play at full-back.

Newcastle's resolve to keep Hall, their lack of need to sell, and United's financial constraints all point the same way. The chances of getting this done this summer look extremely slim.

Patience may be the most realistic option for the Red Devils. Wait for next summer, then reopen the file in circumstances that may suit everyone better.