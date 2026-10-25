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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Gavi: Vinicius's absence does not concern me, and I have no friends in the Clasico

Vinicius Junior
Gavi
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
D. Ceballos
Brazil
Spain

A sensational statement before the summit

Gavi has declared himself ready to fight with everything he has against Real Madrid in the eagerly awaited El Clasico at the Camp Nou, insisting the absence of Vinicius Junior and Dani Ceballos won't dampen his appetite for the fixture.

Tension has always run through El Clasico, and Gavi thrives on it. He's never one to hold back when it comes to defending his teammates.

The Spanish midfielder has clashed repeatedly with Real Madrid players, with Vinicius Junior a regular sparring partner. There'll be no fresh flashpoints between the pair this time, though, with the Brazilian ruled out.

He's also previous with Dani Ceballos, his compatriot who swapped Real Madrid for Real Betis.

Gavi said, in statements to the "ESPN" network: "Will the match be less exciting in the absence of Vinicius and Ceballos? I don't care about that. It's Real Madrid, and I will fight with full force, regardless of the players on the pitch. There may be players I like more than others, or players I don't like, but I don't consider anyone my friend on the pitch."

The Barcelona player added: "All I wish for is to give the fans the win they deserve in El Clasico."

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