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Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Gavi has highlighted the importance of mentality in a footballer's career, suggesting it may matter even more than quality and technical ability.

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He also backed himself to overcome adversity after Barcelona's 4-1 win away to Azerbaijani hosts Sabah on Wednesday in the fifth round of the Champions League.

Speaking to the media after the match, Gavi said playing more games helps a player gain confidence. But mentality, he believes, remains the most important factor in making the most of the chances a player gets.

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He explained: "I think a player's mentality is almost more important than his quality and his other abilities. If you have the right mentality to face games like this, you will be an important player. That's what I believe, and when you go into the games where you get your chance with the right mentality, things will go well."

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The Spanish midfielder didn't hold back when talking about his character. He considers his mentality different from other people's, though he admits that talking about himself this way might come across as immodest.

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"I consider my mentality to be unique. It might sound immodest to say it myself, but it's the truth. If I'm not the one who believes it, who will?" he said.

Gavi credits the serious injuries he has suffered, and the difficulties he faced at the start of his journey at the La Masia academy, with shaping that character. He's grown used to relying on himself and getting through hard times with the support of his family.

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He said: "Despite the serious injuries I've had, and the tough years I went through before, when I arrived at La Masia and was on my own, I've always managed to overcome difficulties and rely on myself, thanks to my family as well."

He went on: "In the end, every player is important, and every player has to be aware of their role. I consider myself an important player, whether I get fewer minutes or more. The most important thing is that things are clear for every player and that they always support the team."

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Asked about his reduced involvement in recent months compared with the period before his injury, Gavi replied: "In the end, there's competition within the squad, and that's what happens when you play for the best club."

He continued: "Everyone is a good player, and the coach gives out opportunities and brings players in when the time seems right. In the end, the coach is the one who makes the decisions."

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He added: "As I've always said, I've never been a star. I'm a team player, a player in a big team, and I'll be there for the team whenever it needs me."

Gavi also praised team-mate Alex Campos, who made his first appearance for Barcelona's first team. The youngster, he said, had put in an impressive performance despite being only 18.

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"Honestly, I really liked the performance Alex Campos gave today. I'm very happy for him, because it isn't easy to play for Barcelona's first team at such a young age," he said.

He concluded: "I thought he looked really good today, and he has the right mentality to play in games like this. I didn't see him nervous at all, so I'm very happy for him, and I hope he keeps working with the same mentality."