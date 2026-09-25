Argentina had no great footballing tradition, but they fought their way to the World Cup final through a fierce willingness to sacrifice on the edge of legality, plus a brilliant Lionel Messi. Others put it more bluntly: Argentina cheated their way to the final. They could not retain the title, and their defeat to Spain in the final was warmly welcomed in large parts of the world.

Outside Argentina, the Gauchos earned little sympathy with that behaviour. One German football sage still voiced his admiration. "I prefer Argentina's style of play to what I am seeing from the Germany team at the moment," said Matthias Sammer, nicknamed "Motzki". Unlike the Argentinians, he felt the repeatedly and shamefully failing DFB team lacked the "absolute will to win". Even then, Sammer had identified Jürgen Klopp, famed for his motivational skills, as the ideal man to tackle that problem.

Klopp's debut as Germany coach did, in fact, carry a touch of Gaucho spirit. Need an example? When Brian Brobbey went down in pain in the 32nd minute, the DFB team simply played on and soon after went 1-0 up through Felix Nmecha. The goal sparked a melee. The Dutch complained furiously, with Virgil van Dijk later calling it "a disgrace". Brobbey had to go off.

That behaviour from the German players was as legal as it was contentious. It also captured the new will to win. In an intense, hard-fought game full of niggles, Germany matched the Netherlands physically and mentally. Klopp praised the "passion", Jonathan Tah the "fire, intensity and energy", Joshua Kimmich the "readiness and will". It was an important step in the right direction.

Germany showed glaring defensive deficiencies

Football-wise, though, that step was nowhere to be seen. Least of all in the area Klopp had apparently put top of the agenda. In the build-up, there had been "a big focus on the defence", Kimmich revealed: "That is the basis and the easiest way to build a foundation." Two days on the training pitch are clearly not enough to build one.

Defensively, of all things, the DFB team showed glaring deficiencies, especially after the break. The Dutch repeatedly found huge spaces and good shooting positions. Without the ball, the coordination in the new central setup around the deeper-lying Kimmich often broke down.

Germany allowed 22 shots in total, worth an expected goals figure of 3.12. The DFB team were fortunate that van Dijk's supposed opener was ruled out after VAR intervention.

From there, the hosts wasted a string of big chances. Marc-Andre ter Stegen also made several strong saves, offsetting his weaknesses in passing and in commanding his penalty area. Even so, Klopp's provisional first-choice goalkeeper may now be facing scrutiny. In the end, it was close to a miracle that Germany only conceded through Cody Gakpo in stoppage time.

IMAGO

Is Philipp Treu the answer to the search for a right-back?

Going forward, the DFB team initially looked purposeful through the pace of Karim Adeyemi and Kevin Schade out wide. But after an encouraging first half and the opening goal, little else came in attack. They finished with an xG value of just 1.5. Overall, a Dutch win would have been deserved.

Beyond the Gaucho vibes, Klopp has a second early success to point to, and his name is Philipp Treu. The 25-year-old from Freiburg turned in a promising debut against Cody Gakpo and also played a part in the 1-0. Treu may yet be the answer to the DFB team's years-long search for a capable right-back.

DFB team: the next matches