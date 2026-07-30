Gattuso is furious and sends Kenneth Taylor off training

Lazio sent Kenneth Taylor off the training pitch on Thursday morning. Footage from Radio Laziale on X shows head coach Gennaro Gattuso ordering the midfielder off the training ground.

Midway through the session, Gattuso suddenly stops play and storms over to Taylor, gesturing angrily. The coach tells the Dutchman to go to the dressing room, and Taylor responds by taking off his bib and walking away.

Radio Laziale report that Gattuso and Taylor exchanged words before the Italian coach stepped in. It is not yet known what sparked the row between coach and player.

Back at the end of June, the Lazio board appointed Gattuso. The former AC Milan midfielder replaced Maurizio Sarri at the Stadio Olimpico.

In January, Lazio signed Taylor from Ajax for around €17 million. The midfielder has scored three goals and provided two assists in 21 matches for the club so far.

Last season, the former Ajax player reached the Coppa Italia final with Lazio. League champions Inter proved too strong there and won 2-0.