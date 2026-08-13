Galatasaray are refusing to part with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer, despite Al-Hilal's determination to land him and reinforce their attack before the new season.

Recent press reports had suggested Karim Benzema, Al-Hilal's striker, asked his agent to seek offers abroad ahead of a possible exit. The Frenchman would not stand in the way of ending his spell with the leaders if the right project came along.

The club's management, by contrast, seem happy to let him go. They insist, though, on a suitable financial offer that protects the club's interests, and that has yet to arrive.

Anticipating the Frenchman's departure, Al-Hilal want a heavyweight deal to bolster their frontline. That means chasing Osimhen from Galatasaray.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, of Sky, reported that Galatasaray received a 130 million euro offer on Wednesday to sign Victor Osimhen, delivered through an intermediary acting for Al-Hilal.

He added on his official X account that the offer came verbally. Galatasaray have no wish to negotiate at this stage, nor any intention of entering talks.