Share Follow GOAL on Google

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has firmly dismissed suggestions that club captain Calvin Bassey could join Manchester United in the January transfer window. The highly-rated defender has emerged as a key target for Mauricio Pochettino, but Fulham are extremely confident of keeping their star man.

Advertisement

Arbeloa shuts down United interest

Arbeloa has emphatically brushed off concerns regarding Bassey's future amid mounting interest from United. Mauricio Pochettino has recently taken the reins at Old Trafford and is desperate to bolster a leaky defence in the January transfer window.

United have conceded a concerning 19 goals in just 10 matches, prompting them to target the Fulham captain. However, Arbeloa remains entirely unbothered by the transfer speculation surrounding his star defender.

One of the world's best

The Fulham boss was quick to heap praise on the former Rangers standout, elevating him to elite status in world football. Arbeloa made it clear that any top club would naturally be monitoring a player of Bassey's immense quality.

"For me, I am going to be really clear. He’s very, very important," Arbeloa explained, as quoted by Metro. "He is one of my captains. From the first days when I arrived I saw how good he is. I think he is one of the best centre backs in the world, so it’s normal if there are so many teams that wants Calvin, that for me is normal."

Advertisement Advertisement

Contract talks progressing at Fulham

United's urgency to sign a commanding centre-back aligns with Bassey's current contract situation in west London. The defender's deal officially expires this summer, though Fulham hold a crucial option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. The club are currently engaged in active negotiations over a brand-new contract, which would firmly end any hopes Pochettino has of luring him away. Arbeloa remains confident a deal will be struck

"I’m not worried about that because I am really happy with Calvin," the manager added. "I think Calvin is really happy here. He is so important for us. He is one of our leaders."

What next for Bassey and Fulham?

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, United will likely have to look elsewhere to solve their defensive crisis. Pochettino is also in the market for a new striker, meaning the Old Trafford hierarchy have significant work to do to rescue their faltering campaign. For Fulham, retaining their captain will serve as a massive boost to their own seasonal ambitions. Bassey will continue to marshal the defence for Arbeloa's side.