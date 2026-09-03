Saudi club Al-Ittihad have turned to a Moroccan talent after failing to land Algerian winger Anis Hadj Moussa from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Feyenoord rejected a 30 million euro offer for the Algerian winger, according to press reports. The summer window then closed, leaving Al-Ittihad unable to bring in a replacement.

The "Sky Sports" network reported that Al-Ittihad have opened negotiations with English club Sunderland to sign their Moroccan winger Chemsdine Talbi during the current summer transfer window.

According to the network, the English club are open to selling Talbi this summer, especially after leaving him out of their European squad for the current season.

Al-Ittihad are not alone in the chase. They will have to see off Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Besiktas to land the 21-year-old, according to trusted journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

"The Dean" may lean on the presence of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who has played for them since the last winter transfer window. His familiar face could tempt Talbi to make the move.

The Moroccan winger joined Sunderland during the last summer window, arriving from Belgian side Club Brugge for 18 million pounds sterling. He went on to feature in 31 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing two assists.

Al-Ittihad want a new winger to command the right flank this season after French star Moussa Diaby left for German side Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Saudi club this summer, the latest being Algeria's Anis Hadj Moussa. So far, none have signed.