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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

From the pitch to the stands: Al-Hilal's sharks devour Al-Ahli in half a half

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Boss" delivered more than one epic

Al-Hilal swallowed up their traditional rivals Al-Ahli inside the first half hour of the Clasico, both on and off the pitch.

The hosts welcomed Al-Ahli on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in a rescheduled match from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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Those first 23 minutes were extraordinary. Al-Hilal took a clear lead over Al-Ahli in both performance and result, while their fans painted a striking picture off the pitch too.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring in the ninth minute, breaking clear against Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a fine pass from Sultan Al-Mandash.

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville doubled the lead for "the Leader" in the 23rd minute. He burst down the left flank before a low shot deceived Mendy and found the net.

Between the two goals, Al-Hilal's fans caught the eye with more than one banner. One showed an image of a shark alongside a warning message: "Danger, sharks' zone", reflecting what the team produced on the pitch.

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