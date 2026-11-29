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On the day of Como-Juventus, Spain's El Pais has published a profile of Cesc Fabregas, the Como manager whose side are again fighting for a Champions League place and have been a revelation in the league phase of Europe's top club competition. "Cesc, the prodigal son, and Van Gogh's ear" is the article's title (La Oreja de Van Gogh is a well-known Spanish pop-rock band).

Barcelona fans have long viewed the impressive Como manager with suspicion, seeing him as somewhat detached and distant after waiting years for his return to Camp Nou. El Pais says Barcelona are keeping an eye on Fabregas as an ideal future manager for Yamal and his team-mates once Hansi Flick's tenure on the Barcelona bench ends. The Spanish coach is highly regarded by Barcelona, a club he could return to after playing there from 2011 to 2014.

On the Italian front, the most interesting detail revealed by El Pais concerns Juventus' interest in Fabregas. According to the Spanish newspaper, Juventus approached the Spanish coach in the recent past about taking charge. Inter did the same in 2025, after Simone Inzaghi's departure.

Fabregas turned down Juventus' offer, preferring to wait until the time was right to take charge of a big club rather than risk damaging his prospects under the pressure of a major job, as Thiago Motta did when he moved from Bologna to Juventus.

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Cesc Fabregas, born in 1987, has managed Como since 2023 and will face Luciano Spalletti's Juventus tonight in Serie A's 13th round. On the eve of the match, the Spaniard said of Juventus at a press conference: "Juventus have nothing we don't have. We're two teams who play good football and we'll give it a go. But when they get going, they're strong and they're scoring a lot: to beat them, we'll have to play the perfect game."

And on Spalletti: "I'd take his experience. He's done well at many clubs. I still make a lot of mistakes, while he has much more confidence in himself. I have to thank him: I've met him five times and he's always treated me very well. He's one of those people I almost don't know how to act around. His charisma makes me feel a little intimidated."