From Rodri to Hamza Abdelkarim: how Deco created the perfect environment for Hansi Flick

A press report revealed on Thursday details about Barcelona's squad, following the close of the summer transfer window last Tuesday.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona's squad for the 2026-2027 season presents an unusual paradox after the window shut. Barça are the youngest side in the entire league, with an average age of 24.4 years, yet they carry considerable experience of winning.

An ideal playing environment for Flick

Sporting director Deco has built an ideal environment for coach Hansi Flick, who begins his third season in charge. It suits the desire to raise performance levels and sustain relentless high pressing.

Given the quality on show, that edge should prove decisive in letting the team compete for every title.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

The Champions League and La Liga sit atop Barcelona's list of priorities for the new season. It's a message of high expectation that runs from the players to the boardroom.

So far, the reigning champions top the standings after three rounds.

Brilliant veterans like Robert Lewandowski (38 years old) and Marc-André ter Stegen (34 years old) are no longer part of the squad.

Every new arrival underlines the need for a deeper, more consistent rotation system, given the demands of the schedule.

Recent seasons exposed a severe lack of dynamism, particularly in Europe. Only a squad rich in players and more genuine first-choice options can fix that.

Barcelona's signings

That explains even the most recent signings of veterans barely past thirty, such as Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, or younger ones like the newly arrived striker Gabriel Jesus, who is 29 years old.

Anthony Gordon is 25, Karim Adeyemi 24, while Hamza Abdelkarim (18 years old) and Jesse Bisso (19 years old) represent a clear bet on youth.

João Cancelo, 32, is the exception that proves the rule: the average age has dropped noticeably. All of them share a tactical, collective approach that works better with new players around, a phrase Flick has leaned on throughout his two years at Barcelona.

Deco began, chronologically, by extending the contracts of the club's existing stars, the graduates of La Masia, then added the "experience" Flick requested in April to chase "the dream of winning the Champions League".

Lamine Yamal shows off that winning mentality with three league titles already in his cabinet. It's clear elsewhere too: the core of the World Cup-winning Spain squad features eight Barcelona players, seven of whom, Rodri aside, are under 30.

Real Madrid and Atlético: a higher average age

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, Barcelona's main rivals, carry a far higher average age than the champions: 25.7 years for Real Madrid and 26.7 years for Atlético.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums

What sets Barcelona apart, despite the youth, is a handful of veterans who have won real titles, whether with the club or their national teams.