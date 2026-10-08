Cristiano Ronaldo is serving a provisional international suspension under Portuguese Football Federation rules, the sanction kicking in automatically the moment he left the national team camp in Denmark last week.

According to "ESPN", the Portuguese Federation's disciplinary council still has to meet before deciding the final sanction against the national team captain. It could range from one month to six months.

Council members will weigh up every mitigating factor in the Portuguese star's favour, chief among them his public apology last Tuesday.

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Hand him the minimum one-month ban and the number 7 would be available to Jorge Jesus for Portugal's next two UEFA Nations League matches against Wales and Denmark, on 14 and 17 November respectively.

A three-month suspension, by contrast, would cost him only those two matches. He would then be free to feature in the quarter-finals in March 2027 against an opponent yet to be determined.

Six months looks highly unlikely. Ronaldo has plenty working in his favour in the internal assessment, not least a career stuffed with wins for the national team across more than 20 years.

Portugal, meanwhile, have already booked their place in the final stage of the 2026-2027 Nations League. All that remains is to settle top spot in Group Four of League A, or progress from second.



