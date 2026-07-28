From Luxembourg: Al-Ittihad finds a new solution to its midfield crisis

Al-Ittihad have found a new answer to their midfield crisis, and it lies in Luxembourg.

The club want at least two signings in the middle of the park, especially after Brazilian Fabinho left on the expiry of his contract and Malian Mamadou Doumbia continued to nurse the injury that has dogged him since the end of last season.

Saudi journalist Majed Houd claims, in a tweet on his personal account on "X", that Al-Ittihad are in advanced talks to sign Leandro Barreiro, the Benfica and Luxembourg midfielder.

Barreiro's natural home is the holding role, though he can also operate as a playmaker or a defensive midfielder. That versatility makes him an ideal fit for German coach Jens Wissing.

The 26-year-old joined Benfica in 2024, arriving on a free transfer after his Mainz contract ran down. He has since racked up 97 appearances, scoring 11 goals and setting up 12 more.

For Luxembourg, Barreiro has been a fixture since his first call-up in 2018. He has won 73 caps, scoring twice and providing eight assists.

Al-Ittihad's name has been linked with a string of midfielders of late. Egyptians Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia, Moroccans Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi, and Nigerians Raphael Onyedika and Wilfred Ndidi have all been mentioned.