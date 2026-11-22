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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez needed around two and a half years to move from a policy of caution and restraint to open confrontation with Barcelona over the Negreira case. The affair has become one of the most controversial issues in Spanish football since media reports in February 2023 revealed payments made by the Catalan club to José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees.

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Real Madrid initially chose to tread carefully and wait for the judicial investigations to run their course. Pérez's tone gradually shifted, though, until the Real Madrid president became one of the loudest voices demanding that those responsible for the payments be held to account. He has since launched a direct attack on Barcelona and the institutions of Spanish football, a shift that reflects the nature of the relationship between the two rivals in recent years, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It all began on 15 February 2023, when SER Catalunya published its first report on the case. A wave of controversy followed over the nature of the money Barcelona paid to companies linked to Negreira, who served as vice-president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees. The case is still going through the courts.

Real Madrid took ten days to give an official position. On 25 February 2023, Emilio Butragueño, the club's director of institutional relations, stressed the need to respect legal procedures and wait for the public prosecutor's investigations to establish what had happened. He made no direct accusations against Barcelona.

Real Madrid officially became a party to the case on 26 May 2023, after LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation had approved their participation that March. That put the club inside the judicial process seeking to uncover the circumstances of the controversial payments.

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Pérez, however, was not yet ready for an open confrontation with Barcelona. That much was clear at Real Madrid's general assembly on 24 November 2024. He left the Negreira case out of his speech and only addressed it when a member asked about it during the debate session.

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His response raised eyebrows given the scale of the accusations and the controversy surrounding the case . Instead of going on the offensive, he called for Real Madrid and Barcelona to cooperate, saying: "Barcelona and Real Madrid must cooperate, and I say this in all sincerity. We must remember that it is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Why should we get angry?" The message reflected his desire to keep a degree of calm with their traditional rivals.

That stance didn't last. At Real Madrid's general assembly on 23 November 2025, the Negreira case became a central theme of Pérez's speech, and he mentioned it by name nine times. A year earlier he had been calling for cooperation with Barcelona. Now relations between the two sides had clearly entered a more strained phase.

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Weeks later, at his Christmas press conference on 15 December 2025, Pérez went further still, describing the case as the most serious scandal in the history of football. The Real Madrid president was no longer content to wait for the results of the investigations. He had adopted a clearly aggressive line towards Barcelona and the bodies responsible for running Spanish football.

In 2026, Real Madrid's institutional position shifted again. On 7 February came the official announcement that the European Super League project, which Pérez had led for years, was over. It was one of the clearest signs of a change in the club's approach to Barcelona, although the decision was not directly linked to the Negreira case.

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The latest sign of this shift came at Real Madrid's general assembly on 21 November 2026. Pérez devoted around 12 minutes of his speech to the Negreira case, Barcelona, the Spanish Federation, referees and LaLiga, stressing that the club would not back down from its demands for the truth to come out and for all those responsible to be held to account.

Pérez told the assembly: "I will not stop. The Negreira case cannot go unpunished. It is not a problem for Real Madrid alone. We may be the main victims, but it is a comprehensive fraud that has affected all national and international competitions. I will not stop until all those responsible are held to account." It marked a fresh escalation against Barcelona and the institutions of Spanish football.

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He added that Real Madrid are the only club interested in uncovering the truth, and that they have suffered the consequences ever since he took over as president. To back up his view of what Real Madrid have been subjected to in recent years, he cited a series of statistics on refereeing decisions.

The figures centred on matches in which teams had a numerical advantage or disadvantage. According to Pérez, Barcelona had played 862 matches with a numerical advantage, compared with 80 matches in which Real Madrid played with a numerical disadvantage. He also pointed to 42 Real Madrid goals ruled out by the video assistant referee, compared with 19 for Barcelona.

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Nor was this the first time Pérez had used figures to vent his anger at refereeing. When announcing Real Madrid's presidential elections on 12 May, he insisted his team deserved to win more LaLiga titles during his presidency, saying: "During my presidency, I have won seven LaLiga titles, and it could have been 14 because I had them. They stole them."

Put his comments from November 2024 alongside his speech in November 2026 and the distance Pérez has travelled in his dealings with Barcelona is stark. He has gone from calls for cooperation and avoiding escalation to explicit demands for accountability and sharp language towards their traditional rivals. The Negreira case is now one of the biggest flashpoints between the two clubs, with the outcome of the judicial proceedings still to come.