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Liverpool v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

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From Amazon to Anfield: Jeff Bezos officially invests in Liverpool

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Liverpool open the doors of Anfield to Jeff Bezos

Liverpool confirmed on Friday that Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos has bought an investment stake in the club.

The American billionaire joins Ehsen Bhatia, the former Queens Park Rangers chief executive, under the "1892 Investment Holdings" consortium.

Bhatia, the British-Indian billionaire, will become Liverpool's vice-chairman as part of the deal, according to reports.

Buying a third of the club's shares, the consortium also counts Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin among its billionaire backers.

Liverpool's official statement read: "This strategic investment aims to support Liverpool's long-term growth ambitions by uniting the efforts of an elite group of experts in finance, business, technology and investment globally."

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It went on: "The consortium's partners will work side by side with FSG and the club's executive management to evaluate opportunities that advance Liverpool's objectives on and off the pitch, with FSG retaining majority ownership and operational management of the club."

FSG president Mike Gordon said: "Liverpool has always been built on thinking beyond a single season. This approach continues to attract the interest of major investors and business leaders around the world. It became clear to us that Ehsen and the consortium share the same philosophy as us, and we look forward to working together."

Bhatia, speaking on behalf of the "1892 Holdings" consortium, added: "We are extremely proud to be investing in Liverpool alongside Fenway Sports Group. We hold the utmost respect and appreciation for what they have achieved at Anfield, and to be present as partners in a club of such stature is a great honour for us."

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