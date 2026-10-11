Vinicius Junior dominated the conversation around Real Madrid's meeting with Villarreal, and the noise only grew in the hours after the final whistle.

His sending-off left Madrid to see out the game with ten men. It also wiped out the goal he had just scored himself. Those two blows bit hard in the closing minutes and nearly cost the Royal Club the win.

Plenty of journalists seized on the incident, not least because the mistake was entirely Vinicius's own and one he should never have made.

The Brazilian has enough experience to steer clear of errors that damage his team. Journalist Ruben Canizares made exactly that point when he picked apart the moment from the Real Madrid-Villarreal clash.

Canizares's comments, made to Cope radio programme "Tiempo de Juego", were published by the Defensa Central network.

Ruben Canizares said: "Vinicius doesn't know the laws of the game. He ruined a brilliant attack that ended in a goal."

He added: "His behaviour was stupid. He should have been smarter, because the match would have been settled at that moment."

Whether a light tug of the hair, one that doesn't even knock an opponent off balance, should cost a player his place on the pitch is open to debate.

The laws of the game say it does warrant a red card, and from there it falls to the referees to apply that law correctly and fairly. Vinicius should have known as much, and he needs to make sure it doesn't happen again.

What sharpens the sting is Canizares's insistence that "Vinicius is faster than Saliba, and he was getting the better of him in terms of positioning".

So there's no excuse for wrecking a brilliant move that finished in the net, all through an act he could have avoided altogether. The goal was chalked off. Real Madrid had to suffer through the closing minutes.