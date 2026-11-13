Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Italy v France - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD5Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

France star: If you leave the Italians a crumb, they take it

Follow GOAL on Google

Adrien Rabiot, the France captain, criticised his side's performance following the 3-1 defeat to Italy on Thursday evening at the San Siro in Milan, in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

Rabiot felt that the French national team put in a good first half, but squandered chances it could have taken to settle the match early, before the Italian team capitalised on Les Bleus' mistakes and turned the result in their favour.

The midfielder said, in press comments after the match: "We put in a very fine first half, and we created many chances. I think we could have settled the match and killed it off."

He added: "They scored from their first shot. I know these Italians well, and if you leave them crumbs they take them. At certain moments we were pushing forward with more players than necessary, and they punished us for certain spells."

Read also

Cucurella to the German fans: the referee is the one who erred, not me!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Liverpool star: Alexander-Arnold should move to Bayern Munich

Related Topics

Next matches
BEL

BEL

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ITA

ITA

FRA

FRA

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

TUR

TUR

Rabiot drove the point home again: "We were pushing forward with more players than necessary, and Italy knew how to punish us for the slightest mistake."

Against Italy, Rabiot wore the France captain's armband for the first time in his international career, with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé both absent through injury.

Advertisement

The clash took place at the San Siro, a ground the France international knows inside out. It's where he plays his home games for Milan.

Les Bleus started strongly. Michael Olise put them ahead in the tenth minute, but Francesco Pio Esposito levelled it up for Italy on 26 minutes.

Advertisement

Davide Frattesi then struck Italy's go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute. Pio Esposito added a third from the penalty spot in the 75th, after his brother Sebastiano Esposito had missed another penalty earlier in the half.

The result lifted the Italians to 10 points, drawing them level with France at the top of Group One and moving them ahead on the head-to-head record. For Zinedine Zidane, it was a first defeat since taking charge of France.

Advertisement

Italy had not beaten France on home soil since 5 May 1962, a 2-1 win in Florence.

France went ahead in that historic 1962 encounter through Jean-Claude Piumi in the 28th minute, before the Italian José Altafini responded with two goals in quick succession, in the 47th and 51st minutes, to hand the hosts the victory.

Advertisement

Since then, the two sides met several times on Italian soil without the Azzurri repeating the feat. That hoodoo finally broke on Thursday evening, after 64 years.

On their last visit to the San Siro in November 2024, France had won 3-1, also in the UEFA Nations League.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

View Author Profile